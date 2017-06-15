The Secret MAC Sale You Need To Know About

This is not a drill

We love MAC for its dreamy selection of lipsticks, blushes and eyeshadows in every shade you can dream of. But whilst we all love to splurge on our fav makeup items, there is nothing better than finding a good ol’ bargain right? Unfortunately for our poor bank accounts, it’s not often you see MAC sale… until now!

Yep, that’s right people, MAC is currently holding a secret sale on their website and we can’t quite contain our excitement.

In fact, there is an entire section of discounted products on their website, so you can have a guilt-free spend up knowing you are getting MAC products way cheaper! To find the treasure trove of discounted goodies, all you have to do is click the ‘Goodbye’s’ tab, where you will find up to 30% off on products that will soon be discontinued. Oh yes!

But don’t worry guys, we totally have you covered as we have whittled down some of the best picks from the sale.

Powder Blush x Mariah Carey in You’ve Got Me Feeling was £20 now £14

Retro Matte Liquid Lipsticks was £17.50 now £12.50

MAC x James Kilardos Full Face Kit: Moon of Saturns was £35 now £24.50

Pro Lip Palette in 6 Preferred Pinks was £36 now £25

Everything is available on their website so if you are interested, we would definitely grab them before they go!

By Emma Hull