Scarlett Moffatt Proves A Point About How Misleading Make-Up Can Be

The Gogglebox star hits back at claims she's having lip fillers 'every week'...

If anyone knows how to keep it real, it’s Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt. And her latest post about the difference make-up can make is ON-POINT.

The 25-year-old has previously admitted to having had lip fillers in the past, but says she doesn’t get them any more.

Despite this, however, Scarlett is still accused (regularly) of having pumped up her lips on Instagram – and you know what? She’s about to set them ALL straight.

To prove a point about my lips! Just to show you what make up can do, I'm not havin fillers every week like people are saying, these pics were taken on the same day ? it's literally all about lip liner and matte lipstick #nomakeup A photo posted by S C A R L E T T ? (@scarlett_moffatt) on Aug 19, 2016 at 2:19am PDT

Sharing a selfie of herself with no make-up on, next to one with her fully glammed up, Scarlett wrote: ‘To prove a point about my lips! Just to show you what make up can do, I’m not havin fillers every week like people are saying, these pics were taken on the same day ?’.

‘It’s literally all about lip liner and matte lipstick #nomakeup’, she added.

And it does show the power of make-up – celebs like Kylie Jenner have also posted similar before-and-after shots to show the illusion lip liner can create. And we have to say, it can only be a good thing.

Excited for the days antics #selfie #celfie A photo posted by S C A R L E T T ? (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:39am PDT

‘I know it’s all well and good saying you don’t have to justify yourself but you’re a role model for young girls so well done in showing them that sometimes smoke and mirrors can be done without injections’, one fan praised.

Another commented: ‘Who cares if you are? You are entitled to do what you want. You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone ❤️’.

Scarlett previously told Now that she first got lip fillers to make her feel less insecure about her lips.

‘When I used to smile, my top lip would disappear and it’d look like I didn’t have one so I constantly had to draw my lips on, which was no good’, she said.

‘I’ve got a dead shaky hand – so I got my lips done and did what I needed to do.’