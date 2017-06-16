And we want it all

Sam McKnight is hair legendary. With over 40 years in the styling industry, he is responsible for transforming the hair of some of the most biggest A list names, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and even the late Princess Diana. So when news broke out in February that he would be releasing a hair care line, everybody couldn’t wait to get a glimpse of it!

Whilst it has all very ‘hush, hush‘ since LFW, the hair care range has finally landed and needless to say, it looks ahhhmazing!

The Hair by Sam McKnight collection launched in Liberty London this week and features a four-piece dry styling range that promises to give you the backstage experience in a can. Each spray in the range has been developed around Sam’s signature styling techniques and can be used alone or with one another.

Here’s a lowdown on everything you need to know about the range:

Cool Girl Texturising Spray, £25

Sam’s signature is all about that fresh-out-of-bed, undone style. So if you want to achieve that ‘I woke up like this’ look., the Cool Girl Texturising Spray is pretty much your answer to tousled hair in a can. A spray of this will give your hair texture, dimension and volume.

Easy-Up Do Spray, £25

If you want to create the perfect up-do that will stay in place all night long, you need this in your life. The Easy-Up Do spray is the must have base for creating your look, whether its braids, a chignon or an elegant bun, this will add the perfect amount of grip, body and hold to your tresses.

Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo, £19

Dry shampoo is a lifesaver when you’re in between washes. We have all been there when our hair is looking a little lackluster and in need of a good old wash! Thankfully a can of dry shampoo can help a girl out and save the day! It is actually also a great styling product for adding volume and hold to your look. The Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo will keep your hair looking fresh and some added oomph to your roots!

Modern Hairspray, £22

A hair range would not be complete without a really great hairspray, right? The Modern Hairspray will be your best friend when it comes to keeping your hair in place! It has a brushable formula and a firm hold. Use it on curly or straight hair to lock in the look and leave a high shine finish. Could we ask for more?

Find the entire Hair by Sam McKnight hair range at Liberty London.

By Emma Hull