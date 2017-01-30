SAG Awards 2017: Best Beauty Moments
All of the most gorgeous looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The month of January can be long, dry (if you’re good) and very boring. We reckon that’s how the Hollywood gods decided, once upon a time, to create awards season. What better way to cheer ourselves up than by looking gorgeous gowns on even more gorgeous celebrities! And the SAGs certainly has a few of them…
The best beauty looks from this year’s SAG Awards
Every year the Screen Actors Guild Awards entertain the crème de la crème of talent, all of whom walk the red carpet. Actors and actresses spend weeks deciding which designer’s incredible creation they will wear on the night. Glam squads prep their teams and kits so they are ready to make their star into a superstar.
With beauties like Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman all nominated for an award, we were treated to some incredible looks. We picked out some of our faves for you to ogle, swoon and copy. Because, that’s the aim right? To look like Michelle Williams on a daily basis?
Emma Stone
The Hollywood wave sweeping its way down Emma’s face is actually mesmerising! We love her mauve-pink lipstick, too.
Sophia Bush
As if we needed any more proof that pink eye shadow was a thing, Sophia rocks up with the pinkest peepers. Hot.
Sophie Turner
There’s something pretty bad girl about Sophie’s blue-red pout and spiky lashes.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten’s middle-parted waves and sultry red lippy is a look we’ll be stealing.
Maisie Williams
Maisie’s deep purple pout perfectly clashed with her pale pink gown. Good girl gone bad!