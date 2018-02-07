Rochelle Humes On How She’s Embracing Her Natural Curls

And a possible Saturdays reunion...

From the editors of InStyle UK

The InStyle BAFTA EE Rising Star party took place in London last night, seeing a bevvy of A-listers gather in Granary Square brasserie to celebrate the shortlist.

From Tom Holland and Professor Green to Hayley Hasselhoff and Paloma Faith, the high-profile guests were dressed to kill.

One person that really stole the show was former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. But it wasn’t her monochrome jumpsuit that was turning heads – it was her beautiful curly hair.

‘The reason I initially went back to my natural curls was because of my daughter,’ Rochelle told InStyle. ‘She’s got very curly hair and she hated it – she said that she didn’t have “princess hair”.

‘I explained to her that I had curly hair and she didn’t believe me. She had never seen it because I never had it curly – I always blow dried it straight. And so I said: “I’ll show you that’s mummy’s hair”. It worked – now she loves it, so I did it for her. And now I’d be in trouble if I ever tried to blow dry my hair.

‘It’s actually saving me a lot of time and it’s so much easier,’ she continued. ‘It’s so empowering. I feel like I’ve wasted so long – it’s something that I should have done so many years ago.’

But will a Saturdays reunion be on the cards a la Spice Girls? Not according to Rochelle.

‘Well I’m not sure about that – we’re just all looking forward to watching the Spice Girls to be honest! But for us, no there won’t be anything anytime soon.’

We’re still holding out hope.