Rochelle Humes On How She’s Embracing Her Natural Curls

And a possible Saturdays reunion...

The InStyle BAFTA EE Rising Star party took place in London last night, seeing a bevvy of A-listers gather in Granary Square brasserie to celebrate the shortlist.

From Tom Holland and Professor Green to Hayley Hasselhoff and Paloma Faith, the high-profile guests were dressed to kill.

One person that really stole the show was former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. But it wasn’t her monochrome jumpsuit that was turning heads – it was her beautiful curly hair.

‘The reason I initially went back to my natural curls was because of my daughter,’ Rochelle told InStyle. ‘She’s got very curly hair and she hated it – she said that she didn’t have “princess hair”.

‘I explained to her that I had curly hair and she didn’t believe me. She had never seen it because I never had it curly – I always blow dried it straight. And so I said: “I’ll show you that’s mummy’s hair”. It worked – now she loves it, so I did it for her. And now I’d be in trouble if I ever tried to blow dry my hair.

‘It’s actually saving me a lot of time and it’s so much easier,’ she continued. ‘It’s so empowering. I feel like I’ve wasted so long – it’s something that I should have done so many years ago.’

#GoingBackToMyRoots 🌀My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair, at first (as us Mums do) I didn't think it was a big deal. Once I realised this wasn't a phase I asked her why she didn't like her curls. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a Princess, and I quote "I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair". It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too. So moving forward into the New Year I've decided to finally embrace everything that makes me ME. She is already over the moon that we have 'matching hair'!! My curls are a far cry from what they used to be but, I'm hoping with less heat and a little TLC they will come back to life. So this is for you Alaia-Mai, Mummy's hair IDOL 🌀👸🏽 #curlslikeus

But will a Saturdays reunion be on the cards a la Spice Girls? Not according to Rochelle.

‘Well I’m not sure about that – we’re just all looking forward to watching the Spice Girls to be honest! But for us, no there won’t be anything anytime soon.’

We’re still holding out hope.