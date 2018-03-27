Rihanna Just Teased A Brand New Fenty Beauty Product On Instagram
Rihanna is at the helm of what is already one of the most influential beauty brands on the planet – and it’s barely even six months old.
From her Stunna Lip Paint, a universal, suits-all red liquid lipstick, to the holiday collection that had us all on tenterhooks, the gal is killing it in the beauty business.
Now, the star has teased a new launch that us all going ‘bitch better take my money’ (sorry).
Just in time for summer, Fenty Beauty is releasing a liquid body highlighter that’ll make your skin look all fresh, glowy and celestial.
The singer-turned-businesswoman, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday with the biggest party EVA, filmed herself applying the shimmery liquid for Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account in a shade appropriately called ‘Who Needs Clothes’.
Pretty dreamy stuff, no?
The star also posted a sneak preview of the packaging on her own Insta stories, and it looks like Body Lava will come in at least two shades when it launches next month.
We have one word: NEED.
Safe to say the only way we’ll be getting beach body ready this year is by slathering ourselves in body lava.