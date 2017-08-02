Rihanna’s FentyBeauty Is Coming

This is major.

There have been rumours for quite some time about a suspected make up line by Rihanna, but so far we’ve just been playing the guessing game. That is until yesterday when the singer finally took to Instagram to announce a release date for her upcoming range: FentyBeauty.

Yep, the world domination continues. In the post she teased the drop date, which will be the 8th September 2017 and, very kindly included where her range will be stocked. Luckily for us it’s going to be available globally and will be available in UK store Harvey Nichols. Hallelujah.

There has been speculation about what kind of products she would create if she ever did have her own line. We’re picturing some pretty fierce palettes, lipsticks in every shade under the sun and some sort of highlighter that we definitely, really need.

The countdown begins…