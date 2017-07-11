Yassss

Beauty lover or make-up novice: everyone has heard of Real Techniques. The make-up brush brand founded by Youtube mega-stars (and all around lovely lasses) Sam & Nic Chapman has secured a place on our beauty hall of fame at LOOK HQ. And now, Amazon are only going and doing a massive sale where you can get up to 60% off them! Yup. Christmas has come early, people.

Basically, you might’ve heard us shouting it from the rooftops already – but Amazon are currently having a mammoth mega-sale on the site. Whether it’s make-up, skincare, tech stuff or fashion – they’re having their own ‘Black Friday’-esque sale, and we’re here to give you the discounts.

And well, yeah… Real Techniques are included in those discounts and we thought we better tell you because they’re SO GAHD DAMN GOOD.

So what discounts can you get? Here they are in all their glory…

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Real Techniques Mega Sale At Amazon

44 % Off Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (Pack of 2)

Usually on sale for £10.99, the pack of two sponges is now for sale on Amazon for £6.15. That’s basically the price of our lunch. And we can’t put our make-up on with our lunch. Get the deal HERE.

60% Off Real Techniques Starter Kit

Right so this one is the biggy. The RT Starter Kit is normally on sale for £20.99, but with Amazon’s mega deal you can get it for just £8.39. EIGHT POUND THIRTY NINE!

SOLD. To the lady at the front. Get the deal HERE.

61% Off Real Techniques Core Collection Kit

OH, forgive us. THIS one is the biggy. Yup, Amazon are offering 61% off the RT Core Collection Kit. (And yes, that 1% makes all the difference.) The cult brush set (which you’ll find in any MUAs kit) usually retails for £20.99 and yet YOU m’dear can buy it for £8.29. Happy holidays.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Shop the deal HERE.