Jen An's spilled the beans

As well as Rachel Green’s 90s fashion – Jennifer Aniston’s beauty choices were pretty on point all through the Friends days, too. From the poker straight hair, to “the Rachel” – we all wanted to be Rachel Green. And now, Jen An’s spilled the beans about specifically which lipstick she always wore whilst filming. And of course, we need it too.

If you cast your minds back to the late 90s and early 00s, it was all about that brick brown lipstick. Darker than a nude, but still light enough for every day – a rusty rose shade was the colour of the decade.

And recently when Jennifer Aniston spoke with Glamour, they were chatting about 90s trends coming back in fashion, when she dropped an absolute beauty bombshell and revealed her go-to lipstick shade when filming.

Talking about 90s fashion faux pas, Jen said: “Tiny sunglasses. I just think they’re ridiculous. I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very ’90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They’re always sort of regurgitating trends. How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends.” [sic]

Yup, MAC’s Lipstick in Paramount was the Rachel shade.

And guess what – MAC still sell it! Paramount is described as a reddish-brown Satin lipstick (which, if you’re not versed in MAC lipsticks – means the formula is soft, creamy and buildable)

Brb, we’re off to shop.

MAC Paramount Lipstick, £16.50