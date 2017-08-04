Primark’s £2.50 Lip Plumper Rivals Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit

Pucker up Primark…

We all want a perfectly plump pout… but we also don’t want to break the bank, right? Well, now Primark’s launched a new lip plumper that rivals Kylie Jenner’s seriously ‘spenny Lip Kit.

The budget-best-friend retailer has revealed three brand new lipgloss shades on their Instagram. The photo, which has already managed to rack up nearly 45,000 likes, shows a blush pink, mauve and a deep rose colour as part of the “PS… XXL Plump” collection.

We’ve got to say, the deep rose colour looks rather similar to Pout Queen Kylie Jenner’s mid-tone rose brown gloss from her Twenty Lip Kit range, which sold out instantly…

We are in love with this gorgeous shade! Twenty ⭐️ Birthday Lip Kit. Who wants to see comparison Swatches and to what? ***Comparisons are in Insta story A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Then there’s Primark’s ‘Whatever’ lipgloss which is extremely like Kylie Jenner’s Twenty Lip Kit Range…

We’re not the only ones excited about the dupes, as one excited fan commented “I want them all,” and another gushed: “The middle one is life.”

If you want to get your hands (or lips?) on these, you best run to your closest Primark and pick one up. Because at £2.50 each, we’re sure they’ll be a complete sell-out.

By Ella Proctor