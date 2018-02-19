Primark’s PS… Nudes Collection Is Here And It’s Blowing Our Mind

Here's everything you need to know...

Primark revealed the launch of their brand new range ‘PS… Nudes Collection’ last week, and it’s definitely up there with one of our favourite collections from their beauty range so far.

Anyone who’s a fan of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty range will love the products in this collection, not only because they look exactly like Kim’s, but also because the prices range from just £1.50-£8. We know…

The range includes PS… Nudes 28 Shade Eye Shadow Palette, which is the ultimate nude eye palette to help create a whole load of different looks – from barely there to a sultry smoked look, and everything in between. The shades range from ivories, creams and pinks down the paler end, to greys, taupes and browns. And the palette is only £8!

The collection also contains PS… Nudes Highlight and Contour Kit for £8, which comes with a cream contour and highlighter duo to sculpt the perfect face. The double-ended sponge/brush combo is great to blend and buff to perfection, and the PS… Nudes Brow Highlighter can be used to complete the look.

The range also contains a load of other products including PS… Nudes Matte Eye Créme, PS… Nudes Lip Kit and PS… Nudes 4 Shade Highlight and Contour Palette.

Both Primark and make-up artist Mylah Morales unveiled the results of the Nudes collection following Primark’s first international beauty launch event in Dublin last week.

All of the products from the PS… Nudes Collection range are available in Primark stores from mid-February. So if you like what you see already, then head down to the high street store!