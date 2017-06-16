Primark Is Launching Mermaid Make-Up Brushes

We are obsessed.

Primark is dropping some serious beauty must haves right now. From its £4 eyeshadow palette that beauty bloggers couldn’t stop raving about to its on-trend marble collection: there’s no doubt about it, Primark beauty has seriously upped its game.

And they aren’t stopping there! Because now, the budget retailer is launching a new make-up brush collection that will fulfil all of your mermaid dreams – and we just have to have them!

Primark Make-Up Brushes

We are absolutely loving the rose gold handles with the scaled deep sea blue detailing. They even have a little a mermaid tail on the end of the brush. CUTE.

The mermaid inspired brush set contains five brushes, including a powder brush, a foundation brush, a bronzer/blusher brush, an eyeshadow brush and an angled brush. You can get all of these beauties for just £10 too so not only are they completely adorable but they are super affordable too.

The brushes follow the recent release of Primark’s unicorn brushes which sent beauty lovers into a complete frenzy, reaching over 129.6K likes on Insta.

With the success from the unicorn brushes, we can totally see the new mermaid set selling out fast, so get yourself down to your local Primark ASAP if you want to get hold of these beauties!

By Emma Hull