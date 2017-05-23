The Internet Is Going Crazy For This £4 Primark Makeup Dupe

Beauty Bloggers can't get enough of them

Primark is still one of our absolute fave stores for finding those hidden fashion gems for a fraction of the price. After this seasons dupes of those lust-worthy Prada flats? Head to rimark. That gingham dress everybody is talking about? Primark has you covered.

But it appears Primark are also majorly upping their beauty game, as Beauty bloggers can’t stop talking about their new £4 palettes – and we can totally see why.

The eyeshadow palettes have been released as part of their P.S Mineral range and there are four available to get your hands on! Called Minerals, Nudes, Smoky and Bronze, each eye shadow palette offers ten super pigmented shadows that we think will be perfect for summer.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The lovely @emilycanham shows us how to get that gorge summer glow over on our YouTube channel! ☀️ #Primark #PrimarkBeauty #bronzing #beauty A post shared by Primark (@primark) on May 18, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Bloggers and beauty lovers on Insta have even hailed the eyeshadow palettes as dupes of the cult Urban Decay Naked palette. But whilst that would normlly set you back £39.50, these trusty Primark’s bargains are an impressive purse friendly £4.

If you are looking for more neutral shades we suggest the Nudes or Minerals palette. Want to go for something a big more glam? Why not try the Smoky eye which offers a selection of shades which will create the perfect smoky eye.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

If you are looking for more neutral shades we suggest the Nudes or Minerals palette. Want to go for something a big more glam? Why not try the Smoky eye which offers a selection of shades which will create the perfect smoky eye.

But it’s not just their eyeshadow palettes that are creating a stir. Primark have also released a Pro Glow palette which is defo giving us Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Palette vibes.

Comprised of four shades to highlight with, the palette offers a pink toned shimmer, a champagne, a golden and an iridescent pearl so there is something for all skin tones. We have to say the swatches too look pretty impressive!

Insane pigmentation from @primark beauty range. #PrimarkBeauty #Primark #highlighter #ilovemakeup #instabeauty #instamakeup #highlight #makeup A post shared by Kwan Bow 🎀 (@kwanbow) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

With the buzz and the super affordable price tag, we predict they will be selling out fast, so get yourself down to Primark if you want to get your hands on them!

MPU 4 (Desktop / Tablet)

By Emma Hull