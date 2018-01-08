Post-Christmas Detox? 4 Beauty Heroes Your Skin Needs Right Now

Promotional feature with NIVEA

If you’re looking for ways to help revive your skin and get that selfie-worthy glow back, we’ve got you covered…

Everyone knows that as winter temperatures fall and the air gets drier, our complexion – and bank balance – often pay the price. But it doesn’t have to be that way ladies! This year, make a resolution to implement these four simple switches to your normal skincare routine and keep your skin looking bright and nourished throughout the cold season.

#1 Change your cleanser

It’s no secret that foaming cleansers can dehydrate the skin, especially if you’re already prone to dryness. Switch up your cleansing routine with a micellar cleansing water like NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe, 400ml, for sensitive skin. It helps to quickly sweep away make-up and impurities without leaving any residue or oil on the skin, so your face is left feeling thoroughly cleansed, super soft and supple.

#2 Deep-cleanse using clay

We love a relaxing detox mask at this time of year and NIVEA’s Daily Essentials 1 Minute Urban Detox Mask + Purify, 75ml, is one of the best ways to detoxify the skin and eliminate environmental stressors. It revives your complexion in just 60 seconds and adds a little TLC to winter skincare routines. Key ingredients include purifying white clay and magnolia extract, helping you to become a glowing goddess again in no time.

#3 Load up on moisture

Hydration is key for giving skin plumpness and glow, so it’s worth layering on a thicker night cream before bedtime – like NIVEA Daily Essentials Regenerating Night Cream, 50ml – over a quenching serum. It’s rich in Vitamin E, Lotus Extract and Provitamin B5 that work hard to nourish and protect skin, keeping the cold weather affects at bay.

#4 Pile on the extras



Banish flaky elbows and legs by layering on NIVEA Rich Nourishing Body Lotion, 400ml, and slick on NIVEA Lip Care Essential lip balm to avoid chapped lips. Our lips have no oil glands of their own, which is why they crack so badly in winter. While you’re at it, treat your hands and feet with a softening cream: even though most of your body will be wrapped up in layers for the next few weeks, it 100% deserves a nourishing New Year boost too.

So if you’ll excuse us, please, we’re off to stock up on new skincare and get this post-Christmas detoxing under way!

