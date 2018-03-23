This Is The Most Popular Hair Colour Trend On Pinterest For Spring 2018

And here's how you can make it work for yourself...

The turn of the season pretty much always brings with it a new hair colour trend. But instead of the usual pastel or floral shades for spring (groundbreaking), this year everyone’s pinning blackberry/dark purple hair on Pinterest.

According to the social media app (and place of moodboards of dreams), saves for this particular hair colour trend have shot up by a whopping 355% since the beginning of 2018. So if you’re itching to change up your look, it seems dark purple hair with blackberry hues is the on-trend way to go.

We reckon the people are loving it so much because it’s a bit of a spin on your usual dark brown or black shades – and it’s obviously very different from the usual trends we see come springtime. And, of course, it’s created using the already much-loved hair colour technique, balayage.

As the lightening and colour is only applied to the mid-lengths and ends of the hair, it’s not a high maintenance look that involves regular root touch-ups, and still looks great when it grows out.

‘If you have dark hair, you have a lot of red and orange natural hair pigments, which means you can actually achieve this shade with hair color instead of bleaching, putting less stress on the hair,’ hair expert Tina Outen tells InStyle.

‘You are, in fact, just adding a blue pigment, which sits around your own natural red pigments. These pigments are exposed during the coloring process easily creating a ‘blackberry’ shade that’s vibrant, glossy, and healthy.’

Is it just us, or is dark purple hair looking ever so tempting right about now?