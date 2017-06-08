Pool Filter Traps 6-Year-Old Swimmer’s Hair

This is terrifying

Summer holidays are just around the corner, and if you are like us, you are probably counting down the days until you can finally top up your tan, relax and have a good old dip in the pool.

But whilst going for a swim is one of the top activities on our agenda this summer, parents of a young girl have shared their recent frightening experience, reminding us that swimming is still an activity that can be dangerous.

Parents Alex Morgan and Gareth Morgan’s daughter, Darcey Moran, were on a family holiday at the H10 Rubicon Palace Playa Blanca in Lanzarote, Spain when they experienced what every parent fears. The parents said on a Facebook post – which has now had over 154,000 shares – that their six-year-old daughter is lucky to be alive after her hair got trapped in the hotel’s pool filter, causing the child to be stuck under the water for two minutes.

Darcey’s Mum, Alex Morgan, shared the horrendous in a bid to warn others of the dangerous when swimming. She explained,”Darcey was swimming under water when her hair got sucked into the filter that operates a waterfall in the swimming pool. Her hair was stuck and she was unable to get up to the surface. She was kept under the water for over 2 minutes.”

Little Darcey’s hair had to be pulled and pulled before it ripped in order to free her hair from the filter, but Darcey was left unconscious and had to be given CPR at the pool side.

“Darcey lost four large clumps of her hair in total, but she luckily never saw it and it all grows back,” said Alex. “We were later told by staff at the hotel that the lifeguards here are not trained and are there to show a presence. Shocking!”

She was quickly rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where they found she had very low oxygen levels and fluid on her right lung.

Thankfully the emergency services managed to save Darcey on that scary day. The family are still suffering to come to terms with what happened, but feel incredibly lucky to still have their brave daughter alive.

Both Alex and Gareth Morgan are sharing their daughters scary experience to raise awareness in order to prevent other families going through what they experienced on that day. Morgan shared, “We want to make as many people aware of the dangers in swimming pools as we feel so strongly about this.”

So for those who are planning to jet off to somewhere hot this summer, it is important to stay safe whilst you are swimming. To be vigilant, ensure that children are supervised as they swim and to be extra careful, we suggest also wearing your hair up in a bun whilst you swim just to be safe.

By Emma Hull