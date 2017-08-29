PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System: Does It Really Work?

We review the PMD Kiss Lip Plumping machine...

Hands up if you’ve been searching for a lip plumper that actually works.

Normally, I’m all about learning to love what nature gave you, and I’m forever giving my friends annoying motivational speeches about how beaut they are – and how they don’t need to change anything about themselves.

Yup. I’m that person.

But I’m also not ashamed to admit that, on a personal level, I’ve been lusting after a fuller pout for the last few years.

To be fair, it was probably kick-started by my favourite pastime of browsing Instagram’s beauty hashtags at 2am (when I probably should be sleeping).

So when the PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System arrived for our latest Glow Gang video, I couldn’t wait to offer my lips as a blank canvas to review it.

I was a little nervous about putting my lips inside a suction machine – I mean, we all remember those nightmare snaps from the viral #KylieJennerLipChallenge, don’t we? – but I was willing to try something different.

And I’m glad I did.

You start off by applying the Smart Lip Plumping Serum onto your clean, dry lips.

Now, I’m here to tell you that this stuff STINGS. But no pain, no gain. Right?

Next up, you turn the Kiss machine on. It vibrates and does make some, er, very suggestive noises (maybe don’t do this in your room while your parents are in the house, just to avoid any awkwardness).

You can see/hear it below…

Then, placing the mouth piece directly onto a small section of your lip (I did mine in four separate sections), press down gently, making the vacuum pulse ten times on each part.

It’s painless and feels very gentle, but you’ll be able to feel it working.

For fuller results, I used the Kiss machine on each section a second time.

I have to admit, I was pretty impressed by the final results.

In fact, the before and after pictures pretty much speak for themselves.

I was, however, a little sceptical about how long the results would last for, but I went out that night and my lips stayed full for the entire evening.

I’d definitely use it again.

For more weird and wonderful new beauty releases, subscribe to our Glow Gang series on YouTube.