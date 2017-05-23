Why We Love Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Makeup

Less was more for the natural beauty

Finally, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have tied the knot, and as expected she blew us all away, looking totally stunning on the day.

Looking positively regal, the natural beauty proved that less was more for her big day with a fresh and radiant makeup approach – letting her gorgeous lace Giles Deacon gown take centre stage.

For the ceremony, Pippa’s makeup was everything we would expect – fresh and timeless. She kept her skin radiant with a healthy sun-kissed bronzed glow and a dewy complexion.

For her cheeks, Pippa stayed away from any shimmer or highlight on her cheek bones, and instead relied on a subtle dusting of rosy blush to the apples of her cheek which added to her glow.

On the eyes, the bride stepped away from her signature liner, instead opting for a flattering soft neutral eye using soft hues of powdery browns which complimented her hazel eyes. For the brows it appears Pippa stayed on trend, adding a slight shimmer on the brow bone which emphasised her perfectly groomed brows.

The final touch was a flattering, my-lips-but-better nude lip colour, which we feel was a great choice! Choosing a nude for your big day is long-lasting, classic and completely fuss free as minimal touch ups are needed!

Pippa kept her hair as she did her makeup – simple and elegant. Her locks were pinned back into an elegant chignon up-do, which showed off the details of her wedding dress, and was finished off by a stunning Robinson Pehla Maidenhair Fern diamond tiara.

Pippa’s overall look appeared fresh, timeless and completely fit for royalty. We think she looked absolutely beautiful for her big day.

By Emma Hull