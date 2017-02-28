Pinterest-Worthy Palettes You Need In Your Life

Chloe Burcham
By

Meet the handy make-up heroes currently trending at the top of our wishlist.

From insane strobing sets to envy inducing eye colours, these are the Pinterest-worthy palettes, we’re currently lusting over. Get pinning them on your board and popping them in your shopping bag!

  1. Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush Palette, £59
  2. Sisley Phyto-Touche Sun Glow Powder in Golden Peach, £71
  3. Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Collection, £46
  4. MAC Kabuki Magic Spring/Summer 2017 Dazzleshadow: The Shining Hour, £25
  5. Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette in Ablaze, £24

 