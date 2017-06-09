It's aaaaaaall about coral

Whenever we’re looking for beauty inspo and trends: Pinterest is the place to go. And now, the people behind the Pins have spoken, and revealed what the Pinterest Beauty Trend is for this summer. Turns out, there’s a colour trending massively: and it’s all about coral!

Yup, the Pinterest Beauty Trend for Summer is all about CORAL with searches for coral beauty looks trending massively.

People saving and pinning pictures of coral lip shades has risen by 115% and coral nail polish has gone up 925% since the beginning of this year! Woah!

We’re not totally surprised though to be honest, everyone knows that a punchy coral shade looks amazing with a tan.

Plus, Pinterest revealed that even the most minimalist make-up looks (which have also risen in popularity by 250% since Jan) even have a hint of coral in them. Coral’s perfect for adding a hint of warmth to all skin tones.

#1 Pinterest Beauty Trend For Summer

Want to get in on the hype? Here’s some of our favourite coral beauty buys for summer…

RMS Beauty Signature Set in Mod Collection, £42

3 Concept Eyes Creamy Cheek Stick in Candy Shop, £16

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Psycho Candy, £19

Huda Beauty Special Effects Liquid Matte Lipstick in Socialite, £18

NARSissist Unfiltered II Cheek Palette, £45

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single in Fresh Peach, £10

OPI Nail Polish in Cajun Shrimp, £12.50

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Collection, £39

NARS Lipstick in Breaking Free, £21

MUA Professional 6 Shade Palette in Coral Delights, £3.50

Zoeva Coral Spectrum Blush Palette, £15