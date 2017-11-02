You'll sleep like a baby afterwards!

It’s cold outside, you’ve just arrived home after a long day in the office and your long commute and you could really use some me-time? We feel you. But tonight, forget about Netflix because we’ve got other plans for you. You guessed it, you’re having the best bath of your life.

A nice bath will relax not just your body, but your mind as well.

To have the perfect bath, we suggest you prep your skin first. Exfoliate with the Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub, £26.10. It will heat up once you apply it and relieve aching muscles. The mix of spearmint and vanilla essential oils are soothing and softening, the wild mint, orange and eucalyptus oils – reviving, and the volcanic ash will remove away dead skin cells.

Now, let’s set the mood.

First off, make sure you get the water temperature right. You don’t want to have a bath too hot, as this will dry your skin, but you also don’t want it to be too cold, because no one likes cold baths.

Experts say the ideal temperature is 33 degrees Celsius, but who has time for thermometers? We suggest you test the water with your wrist, instead your fingers, as you’ll get a better feel of how hot it is.

Oh, and don’t forget to light some of your favourite candles and put on your relaxing Spotify playlist.

We love the Neom Real Luxury Candle, £30 with essences of lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood blended together for the ultimate calming ‘me-time’ which help to instil calm and banish all stress.

To add some magic to your evening, light up Diptyque’s unicorn inspired Forêt Givrée Limited Edition Candle, £48 which comes in a beautiful green colour, embodying harmony and beauty. Fir needles, Hinoki wood and mint mix perfectly to compose the rare aromas of a frosted forest.

Choosing the perfect potion to make your bath amazing is very important. We need bubbles, and we know you do too. You can transform your bath into a dreamy honey moisture bath with the Laura Mercier Crème Brulee Honey Bath, £33. Get foaming bubbles by twirling the wooden honey dipper under running water and enjoy the bubbles.

To ensure your perfect night’s sleep, add a drop or two of the Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Bath and Shower Drops, £40. The oil is a blend of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, which encourage a good night’s sleep, and the Vitamins A and E will help you unwind and de-stress.

But your perfect bath time routine doesn’t end with you stepping out of it after a 30-minute soak. Hydrate with Caudalie’s Divine Oil £28. It will moisturise and nourish your skin thanks to its exceptional blend of grape, hibiscus, sesame and argan oils, combined with our patented anti-oxidant Polyphenols.

Wrap yourself up with your favourite fluffy bath robe and have a cup of herbal tea to finish off your relaxing evening.

By Kristina Ivanova