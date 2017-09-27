Paris Hilton Has A Secret Cosmetics Range And Apaz It’s Not That Bad

Interesting.

Paris Hilton is known for her blonde hair and pink clothes. If you’re a fan of hers you might know that she has a range of perfumes, 23 in fact.

But our guess is that you weren’t aware of her secret makeup line that’s been going on for some time now.

According to Refinery29, Paris Hilton Cosmetics has been a makeup staple for a whole lot of people, who claim that it’s the bees knees.

We’re slightly confused about where this has been hiding, but apparently there is a whole Insta account showcasing all of the products.

There are highlighters, unicorn lip glosses and liquid lipsticks – basically everything you’d ever want.

How did we find out about it? Well, just the other day she posted an Instagram of herself looking rather regal, standing over a table of makeup.

She captioned the picture: ‘#GirlBoss @ParisHiltonCosmetics’ We don’t know if this was a hint at her releasing more products, or if she just wants to get the word out about her collection.

Either way, we’re in disbelief that this has managed to slip through our nets for so long.

Apparently, you can only get your hands on her products via other retailers as currently, she hasn’t got a website, but head over to parishiltoncosmetics.com and it says ‘website coming soon!’ So, it looks like that might be about to change.