Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Dry Shampoo
The top 8 dry shampoos to help make your mornings a *little* bit easier
There’s no denying that dry shampoo is an essential part of every women’s makeup cabinet –Boots have reported a 45% rise in sales of dry shampoo and rumour has it that Miuccia Prada’s handbag is never without a can.
But with so many different brands out there, knowing what to pick can be pretty tricky. Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work and sussed the products that work to keep your hair looking clean. So relax, press that snooze button and get ready to have a great hair day. No one needs to know it’s from a can.
The One For Travelling
The dry shampoo French girls swear by. It smell amazing, doesn’t turn your hair dusty and add tonnes of volume to your roots. Plus it comes in a dinky travel size option (which helps us to justify the price).
The One That Break The Rules
Made by Kim K’s hair stylist Jen Atkin, this Ouai dry shampoo is an instant cult classic. Unlike other dry shampoos this one foams like mouse before drying invisible. It soaks up grease, boost volume and adds shine. The ultimate game-changer.
The One You Can Rely On
The original and the best – Batiste never lets us down. Best of all, it has a huge variety of formulas, each created to suit a certain hair type. Limp hair will love the volume boost from Oomph My Locks XXL.
The One that Jennifer Aniston Loves
Our ultimate dirty (hair) secret. This shampoo is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike – and for good reason. The effects last all day and leave your hair feeling bouncy, clean and salon-fresh.
The One For Fine Hair
P&R’s dry shampoo is ideal for all hair types, but we especially love it for oily and fine hair. Stock up now if you hair needs an extra boost.
The One That Gives You Texture
Not only is it dry shampoo, this all-in-one hair powder is amazing at adding texture and giving your roots some va-va-voom. It’s slightly tacky texture is guaranteed to extend the life of your blowout and have you feeling like Dolly Parton in seconds.
The One That Will Surprise You
Pssssst! If you ever find yourself without your trusty dry shampoo, you just might have the solution in your cupboard. Just grab some Baby Powder, a huge fluffy powder brush and lightly dust your roots. The result? A controlled, subtle way to fake cleanliness (and give yourself some extra zzzzs).