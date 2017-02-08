Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Dry Shampoo

7 images

The top 8 dry shampoos to help make your mornings a *little* bit easier

There’s no denying that dry shampoo is an essential part of every women’s makeup cabinet –Boots have reported a 45% rise in sales of dry shampoo and rumour has it that Miuccia Prada’s handbag is never without a can.

But with so many different brands out there, knowing what to pick can be pretty tricky. Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work and sussed the products that work to keep your hair looking clean. So relax, press that snooze button and get ready to have a great hair day. No one needs to know it’s from a can.