Ouai Just Launched Frizz-Smoothing Hair Wipes, And They’re Incredible

Jen Atkin is a genius. End.

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

I’m going to be very dramatic here and say that frizzy hair ruins lives. As someone who’s prone to frizz – understatement of the year – I can say that very, very few frizz products can fix a ‘just been rained on’ situation.

One one of these is the latest innovation from OUAI haircare, which is life-changing – not a word used lightly.

The brainchild of Kardashian-Jenner BFF and hair extraordinaire, Jen Atkin, OUAI is one of the biggest haircare brands of the moment (and has seriously Instagrammable packaging. So #millennial).

The new hair sheets are enriched with coconut oil and shea butter to smooth and hold frizz, smell incredible, and are individually wrapped so you can pop one or two in your bag for rainy days.

If you’re a frizzy type looking for curly hair products that help tame the unruly mop atop your head, or struggle with thin and static hair, these are for you.

The sheets are also made of biodegradable hemp paper, so ain’t bad for the environment either.

With 15 in a box, they work out as about £1.30 per sachet. Small price to pay to actually banish frizz, we say. Get them while the getting’s good.