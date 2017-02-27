Was it a clever technique to avoid make up malfunctions?

The Oscars are a wonderful, fun, glamorous event. They’re also LONG. Which is why Emma Stone’s trick to avoid any beauty mishaps has blown our minds.

Emma Stone chose to wear a deep red NARS lippy for the red carpet

The Best Actress winner arrived on the red carpet hors ago looking flawless with a deep red pout. The deep NARS Audacious lipstick in Mona isn’t the easiest to carry off without smudging and requires touch ups to keep it looking gorgeous.

Painting some brick lips on this goddess tonight. #emmastone you couldn't be more beautiful if you tried. Audacious Lipstick in Mona by NARS #narsissist #mua #beauty #oscars A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Unfortunately the four hour (yeesh) ceremony doesn’t really allow for constant trips to the Oscars loo. We also reckon whacking out a compact mirror and your lippy from the FROW of the Academy Awards is probably frowned upon, too. So, what’s a girl at the centre of the whole world’s attention supposed to do?

She swapped to a lighter pink shade later in the evening

Well, we think (after careful picture stalking of Emma) that the La La Land babe had a much easier to apply back-up lippy.

After winning the award Emma posed backstage for pictures. Aside from looking over the moon happy, Emma’s pout also looked lighter.

The tomato shade would have been so much easier to apply sans a big ol’ fancy mirror (or make up artist).

Or is it just the original NARS shade having worn off a bit??