Oscars Beauty 2017: Recreate The Best Looks For Less
We've rounded up the best red carpet beauty looks for less
Oscars beauty never fails to disappoint. And last night’s Oscars red carpet was no different. Full of gorgeous, timeless beauty looks, Hollywood curls, red lips and glitzy golden eyeshadow looks – if there’s one red carpet that never gets it wrong in the beauty department: it’s The Oscars.
And although it’d be the absolute dream to run out and stock up on all the make-up products the celebs actually used on the night – lets be honest… it’d cost us a ridiculous amounts of cash we just don’t have.
SO, we’ve recreated the best Oscars beauty looks for less. Meaning you can get the look, without breaking the bank.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee looked ah-mazing with a seriously sultry smoky-eye and peach balmy lip. Here’s how to recreate Hailee’s look for less:
- Start off with a medium coverage foundation like Revlon’s Photoready Insta-Fix Foundation Stick, £9.99. We like to apply this straight from the stick, and then blend it in with a fluffy brush.
- For Hailee’s gorgeous glow, apply Barry M’s Illuminating Highlighter Palette, £6.49 to the apples of your cheeks and up unto the temples
- Smashbox’s Cover Shot Smoky Eye Palette, £24 is perfect for recreating Hailee’s eyeshadow look. Buff together the warm brown, burgundy and grey shades for a seriously smoky-eye.
- Add two coats of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara, £19 for full, fluttery lashes without wearing falsies.
- Finish with a slick of Rimmel London’s Moisture Renew Sheer & Shine Lipstick in Glow-Rious Pink, £6.49.
Emma Roberts
Emma’s beauty look was classic Oscars. A matte red lip, fluttery lashes and Hollywood curls: we are obsessed with this look.
- Start with a buildable foundation like Bourjois Healthy Mix, £7.99, that’ll let your skin shine through, whilst lasting all night long.
- Line the lips with a matte lip liner. We like Lottie London’s Slay All Day Longwear Lip Liner Pencil, £3.95. Fill in the entire lip to make your lipstick stand the test of time.
- Emma’s lipstick was Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red Lip, £24 (natch) but if you want a more budget option, we think Barry M’s new Matte Me Up Lip Kit in Paparazzi, £4.99 is perfect.
- Lashes are a must for Emma’s beauty look and we’re loving Nouveau Lashes’ Strip Lashes in Glamour, £4.95 for this look.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie always looks bodacious and last night was no exception. Her make-up was glowy and gorge, and she finished it off with a hot orange lip.
- For Karlie’s radiant looking skin, use Sleek MakeUP’s Barekissed Illuminator in Monaco, £8.99 over all the high points of the face. So that’s the cheekbones, brow bone, and center of the nose.
- Use a couple of the GOSH Lumi Drops Illuminating Blush in Coral, £8.99 on the apples of the cheeks for a peachy-coloured blush.
- Brush up the brows using Benefit’s Precisely, My Brow Pencil, £20 before filling in any sparse areas.
- MUA Makeup Academy 6 Shade Palette in Coral Delight, £3.50 is great for Karlie’s golden shadow look.
- Finish with a orange toned lipstick. We love Rimmel London’s Moisture Renew Sheer & Shine in Spin All Spring.
