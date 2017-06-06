Get ready for #HalalPaint

Brands are finally beginning to work on representation and diversifying their shade ranges, but when it comes to inclusivity for religious reasons, there are still areas that are lacking. But nail polish just got a whole lot inclusive as Orly have teamed up with MuslimGirl.com to launch a line of water permeable, halal certified nail polishes that are completely Muslim-friendly. Oh yes!

The limited edition collaboration is called #HalalPaint, and contains 6 polishes that will feature in Orly’s breathable line. The polishes are formulated with 100% halal ingredients and is certified by the Islamic Society of the Washington Area.

Some Muslim women avoid wearing traditional nail polish as it interferes with wudu or ablution (which is the Islamic procedure of washing parts of the body before prayer) as it creates a barrier on the nails which prevents the ritual water from passing through.

But the Orly x Muslim Girl capsule collection finally offers a viable beauty solution for Muslim women, as the line is permeable to water, which means they completely pass prayer standards. Finally, everybody can enjoy a slick of polish on their nails – and it’s about time!

Azmia Magane, chief of staff at MuslimGirl.com says, “This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren’t represented in mainstream beauty,” she adds “They either don’t fit that definition or see things about them that are designed without them, instead of for them and by them. This is our way of bridging the gap.”

The collection includes a range of berries, nudes, a totally on trend metallic and a topcoat. They are also formulated with argan oil, vitamin B5 and vitamin C so they are ultra nourishing and hydrating too!

But a good nail collection is all about the punny names right? And thanks to Amani Al-Khatabeh, co-founder of MuslimGirl.com, they completely live up to our expectations! “Many of us are the girls who could never find our names on a keychain, so we wanted to make sure we provided that experience through this collection,” says Amani. Some of the polishes are called ‘Haram-Bae’, ‘What The Fatima’, ‘Wallah Bro Wipe Out’, and ‘The Perfect Amani-Cure’. Genius!

Whilst the collaboration is currently only available in the US, the entire Orly Breathable line is permeable to water and completely 100% halal certified and there are many shades to choose from.

We think this is a great step in the right direction in continuing to diversify the beauty industry!

By Emma Hull