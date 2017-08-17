The Kardashian hairstylist spills all

It’s no secret that Jen Atkin is the QUEEN of hair. From creating her cult Ouai hair line to basically making Khloe Kardashian’s hair famous in it’s own right: whatever Jen touches turns to gold. And now Jen’s shared her secrets of how she creates no-heat beachy waves.

Yep – Khloe Kardashian beachy waves without even picking up a curling tong or straightener. Yassss.

Here’s How To Create No-Heat Beachy Waves

Bronde is the new Blonde 👼🏼✝️ @khloekardashian x @ash_kholm #jenatkinhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Jen says that one of her all time favourite tricks for styling hair is ‘the clip trick’. It allows you to get natural-looking waves, without much fuss – or any heat.

Simply spray damp hair generously with OUAI Wave Spray, £22, then use crocodile clips to create a dent in the hair.

Push the hair up at the root and clip into it into place, then push the hair up underneath it and clip that piece into place. Repeat until the entire head has been clipped and the hair is in an S-pattern. Leave to air dry and then remove the clips, shake about and you’ve got awesome no-heat beachy waves.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Jen, we salut you.