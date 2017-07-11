Here's how you can bag the deal

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock somewhere – you’ll have seen that we’ve been shouting about the Amazon Prime Day mega sale.

From Elemis to Real Techniques, there are loads of beauty deals doing the rounds (not to mention tech, fashion and homewear too).

And now, Kylie Jenner‘s fave skincare brand Nip + Fab have got mammoth deals too. And here’s how you can get them.

Nip + Fab Discounts

Dragons Blood Cleansing Pads

Right so first up, there’s 25% off Nip + Fab’s best-selling Dragon’s Blood Cleansing Pads.

With celeb users like Kylie Jenner – these super-hydrating pads cleanse pores deep down. With added salicylic acid (great for spots) and hyaluronic acid (for boosting hydration and plumping the skin) they’re a must-have for clear, radiant skin. Usually £9.95, you can pick up a tub for £7.46. Just click HERE to get the deal.

Glycolic Fix Serum

Next up, their Glycolic Fix Serum is also on offer. This is ahhhhmazing for anti-ageing as the glycolic acid works to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Normally on sale for £13.95, with Amazon Prime’s mega deal you can now get it for £11.21. That’s 20% off. Click HERE to get the deal.

Dragons Blood Fix Hyaluronic Shot

Wanting to try out a new hyaluronic acid? Now’s the perfect chance. Get 15% off HERE.

Nip + Fab’s best-selling Hyaluronic Shot is an intense concentrate that works to deeply hydrate thirsty and dry skin. With an unbeatable 50% Hyaluronic Solution it plumps the skin, leaving it smoother and more hydrated.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on all of the best deals, so make sure you keep an eye out for our updates!