It’s not everyday you get to interview the beauty that is Nicole Scherzinger, so when we got the chance, we quick-fired off the 11 things we’ve always wanted to know. From her beauty must-have’s- how does she get those amazing tumbling locks. To her diet, yep, she’s yogurt obsessed. We even asked her about her latest selfie obsession. Read on and you might just fall that little bit more in love with the super star…

Gorgeous tumbling waves are her favourite red carpet look

LOOK: What is your favourite red carpet hair look?

Nicole: The Veronica Lake/Jessica Rabbit, old school, Hollywood movie star look. The best tips for getting this look is to make sure all of the waves and curls go in the same direction.

LOOK: What is your favourite everyday hair look and what is your hero product for getting the look?

Nicole: Natural, beachy hair. I use Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray or Oribe Texturizing Spray.

Nicole uses these two wonder buys to create beachy waves

LOOK:Your skin is always so gorgeous and golden, what are you top skincare tips?

Nicole: Hydrate, moisturize, and put an illuminating moisturizer under your foundation.

LOOK: What’s the best beauty advice you’ve ever been given?

Nicole: To sleep and get lots of rest.

LOOK: Who was your last selfie taken with and where were you?

Nicole: Ciara, backstage at The Voice. We were promoting our new TV series, I Can Do That.

Ciara and Nicole goofing around before having their selfie together

LOOK: If you could have a selfie with anyone, who would it be with?

Nicole: The Pope.

LOOK: What is your favourite lipstick right now?

Nicole: Mac Lipstick in Sweet & Sour.

MAC Lipstick and Charlotte Tilbury’s WonderGlow are two of Nicole’s fave products

LOOK: What is your favourite glow enhancing body product?

Nicole: Wonderglow by Charlotte Tilbury.

LOOK: Do you have any good toning tricks or tips for summer?

Nicole: Hot yoga!

LOOK: What is your favourite healthy snack?

Nicole: The strawberry Greek, whipped Muller yogurt called Bliss. But if I’m being a bit naughty I’ll go for the new one with chocolate coated balls called Muller Pud Corner Dessert.

A behind the scenes snap of Nicole enjoying her favourite Muller yogurt

LOOK: Do you have any healthy juices you love?

Nicole: Coconut water and cold-press juices.



Nicole Scherzinger is celebrating her third year as Müller Corner’s brand ambassador. Pick up the new Müller Püd Corner in your local supermarket now (subject to availability) www.mullerdairy.co.uk



