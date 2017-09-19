Those lip colours, though.

Aside from the backstage buzz, top model spotting and avant guard make up, Fashion week is a time for brands to showcase some of their exciting new products.

Last year we saw St Tropez’s brand new tan unveiled backstage and we headed straight to the shops to pick one up as soon as we could.

This year it’s MAC who have decided to debut 4 brand spanking new collections at SS18. Obviously, we need every single one…

Grand Illusion Holographic Liquid Lip Colour

In case you didn’t know, lip gloss is back (thanks FentyBeauty) and MAC being MAC have decided to step things up a notch with a holographic version of their already stellar glosses. We don’t know when we’d wear this but we do know we need to get them all just in case.

2. The Eyebrow Styler

Move over ABH/any other brow styler you’re using atm. This is the only thing you’re gonna need to keep your brows in check next year – we say next year cause it’s not out until then (sad face). But, considering they boast 12 hours of totally smudge-proof wear we’re happy to wait.

3. Plumping Lipstick

Plumping lipgloss we have, but apparently MAC’s launching lipsticks that promise to give you a fuller mouth. Is it witchcraft? We’re unsure, but what we do know is that they look damn good. Somewhere between a balm and a stick we’re guessing they work by adding all the moisture and the bonus of leaving a nice sheen of colour. Worn by models at Derek Lam, whatever they do, we want them.

4. Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallic

As if two new lip offerings were not enough, they’ve only gone and made a metallic version of their hero Mattte Liquid Lipcolours that we obviously couldn’t live without. The beauties were shared on MAC’s Senior Makeup Artists Dom Skinner and Ashley Rudder’s Instagram’s and they look pretty out of this world, tbh. Our personal favourites are the frosted pink and copper shades, but if you’re feeling experimental (ehem, Halloween) you could give any of them a go.