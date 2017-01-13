New Year, New Hair! Switch Up Your Look With The Help Of Experts

Bored of your look? Ditch your 2016 vibe in favour of a fresher feel for '17...

If you’re in the market for a brand new hair style or totally different colour change, we’re here to help. According to Google, people are most likely to search for “hair colour change” in January. Maybe it’s because they’re doing dry Jan and are at home with time on their hands? Or maybe they’re just O-V-A-H their ‘do. Either way, the first month of the year is a great time to kickstart a your look.

We asked the best in the hair business to spill the beans on what’s hot for 2017…

Lighten Up

The celeb: Lucy Hale

Expert: Queen of colour, Christel Lundqvist, Director of STIL Salon

“Your hair is one of the first things people see and one of the first things you notice when you get up in the morning and look in the mirror. Hairstyle and colour not only plays a role in how people perceive you, but also about how you feel about yourself.” A lot of girls get the urge to go blonde in the New Year, “especially when it’s dark and cold outside, many of our clients opt to go lighter to lift both their spirits and their complexion.” This is one of the best styles to opt for if you’re looking for a subtler change. “Balayage remains a popular choice, because it is a natural look and gives a very soft re-growth, so you can get a lot more longevity out of this type of colour.”

Kit: TIGI S Factor True Lasting Colour Shampoo £14,95 & Conditioner £15.95, TIGI Catwalk Fashionista Violet Mask, £16.95, Aesop Shine Hair Oil, £23

Lob’s Your Uncle

The celeb: Cara Delevingne

Expert: The man behind Kate Middleton’s mane, Richard Ward, Royal and Celebrity Hairdresser

“A new look can make you feel amazing and boost your self-confidence. That’s why so many people go for a hair change after a break up. They want a new start and to feel positive, and changing your hair is one of the best ways to do that! The lob is a great style to try because it’s really versatile. It can be worn in lots of different ways and it’s not too short to be tied or pinned up. The key to this style is personalisation, a lob can be tailored to suit anyone. If it’s worn below the chin, it won’t change the appearance of your face shape but can refresh your look.”

Kit: Babyliss Pro 32mm curling wand £50, The Chelsea Collection Argan Serum,£5.99, The Chelsea Collection Argan Hairspray £5.99

Fringe Fantasy

The celeb: Bella Hadid

Expert: Victoria Beckham’s go to guy, Ben Cooke, Pantene and Aussie hair care ambassador and co-founder of Lockonego salon.

“The beginning of a new year can mean fresh starts for lots of people, so instead of giving up something, why not reinvest in something like your hair?” Choosing to get a fringe cut in; is a quick and easy way to change your look, without losing any length, “the change can be just as impactful as a full re-style”, he explains. And while Bella’s fringe trim may not be a permanent fixture, the trend for fringes are definitely here to stay, Ben recommends a chat with your hair stylist beforehand about the right shape to flatter your face…

“Oval faces tend to suit longer fringes past the eyebrow, but a square face can carry off a more adventurous, shorter fringe.”

Kit: Moroccan Oil Ceramic Barrel Brush 55m £16.15, Aussie Aussome Volume Dry Shampoo, £4.99. Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Hairspray, £3.69.

Drastic Colour Change

The celeb: Zoe Kravitz

Expert: A-List Hair Stylist, Adam Reed, Ambassador for L’Oreal and GHD

“Going lighter can lift someone’s confidence and improve their mood. I always recommend ensuring your colour is matched to your skin tone to achieve the most flattering shade for you.” Adam also suggests trying a wig in the colour you’re lusting after, before you go full bleach. “Be mindful of copying celebrities who are dying their hair from very dark to platinum, sometimes a wig. This colour is very high maintenance with regular root re-growth. If you do want to go platinum, I would recommend L’Oréal Professionnel Smartbond to anyone that is colouring or pre-lightening their hair in salon.”

Kit: L’Oreal Professionnel Smartbond at-home Conditioner £16.49, L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil, £11.99

All that’s left to do now if to choose which celebrity babe you’re going to copy!