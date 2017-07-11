Get 30% Off Neutrogena’s Acne Light Therapy Mask

Your bought of bad skin has finally met its match…

What comes to mind when you think of acne solutions? Gels, toners, face washes, scrubs. There seem to be a million solutions but anyone who suffers from bad skin knows how hard it can be to clear. Professional options are expensive and prescription products often come with nasty side effects. Getting results at home has always been hard, up until now.

Neutrogena are paving the way in blemish busting treatments by taking technology to the next level with their new Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask. The first of it’s kind; it brings the clinically proven light therapy used by dermatologists to you, so you can use it whenever you want, wherever you want, giving you back control over your complexion. The mask normally costs £59.99, but today you can get your hands the Visibly Clear Light Mask for just £39.99 on Amazon. YAY!

How does it work? Whether you’re suffering from a few spots here and there or an acne attack, it uses combined energy from the red and blue lights to zap sits and calm your skin. It’s completely safe and there are no side effects, so even the most sensitive of skins can use it.

Each light treats the two main concerns that come with acne. The blue light targets bacteria, while the red light brings down redness and inflammation in the skin. Together they are the perfect targeted treatment and you only need to use it for 10 minutes a day. Expect refined skin and a clearer complexion without even leaving your bed.

5-Steps To Spot Free Skin

Make sure your skin is cleansed thoroughly and dried Plug the power cord into the activator Pop your mask on like you would a pair of glasses and hold down the button for a full second to start the 10 minute timer. Get comfortable, sit back and relax. You can wear your mask pretty much anywhere. The mask will turn off automatically after your time is up