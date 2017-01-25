The National Television Awards 2017: The Best Beauty Looks

Because it's not *all* about the frocks...

The National Television Awards were held in London tonight, hosted by the wonderful Dermot O’Leary. All of TV’s finest were there to enjoy the evening, dressed in their finest red carpet finery.

As well as winning in the style stakes, the lot managed to nail their beauty and hair, too. Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan, Megan McKenna and more have given us all the inspo we need to up our glam levels for February.

Holly Willoughby

Pretty Holly looked fresh with rosy cheeks and tanned skin. The poppy pink lipstick perfectly matched her dress while the soft curls added even more feminine fun.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle’s hyper-natural look with contoured cheeks, strobing and soft rosy lips is our ideal every day beauty look. The star left her thick, glossy locks loose and wavy in a deep side parting for a relaxed yet stylish look. Her new lob is making us consider a trip to the hairdressers…

Megan McKenna

Bronzed, contoured and highlighted, TOWIE’s Megan was groomed and polished to absolute perfection, We love the bouncy pony, too.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle’s glow is probably mainly down to being preggers with her second child but still…Look at her! What. A. Babe.

Caroline Flack

We’re crushing hard on Flack’s shaggy ombre-d hair ‘do. Her rock chick smudgy eyes are perfect for weekend partying.