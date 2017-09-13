Get On The Wait list For NARS’ New Chrome Collection Before It Goes

Don't say we didn't warn you..

There’s something about the words limited edition that always seems to send us into a frenzy. If there is even the slightest chance that we can’t have it, we want it – those beauty companies are smart you know.

Amidst the many limited edition collections we’re itching to get our hands on is the latest offering from NARS. Their Chrome Couture Collection is colab with British designer Christopher Kane and it’s a shimmering whirl of florescent party shades that almost look good enough to eat.

Inspired by Kanes’s signature, chrome strobe vibe, the collection consists of Chrome Couture Lipstick in Chroma Chrome, £23 a baby pink, iridescent lipstick and Chrome Couture Eyeshadow Palette, £34 that we’re seriously lusting after.

You wont be able to pick up these beauties until after Christopher Kane’s SS18 show, but hold tight – you only have to wait till Monday 18th. The show starts at 3pm and once it’s over they’ll be landing on www.narscosmetics.co.uk.

We don’t think we need to tell you what limited edition means – but you’ll need to be quick. once theyre gone theyre gone for good.

Good luck!