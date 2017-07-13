This Is The Most Popular Nude Lipstick On Pinterest

And it's £6. Winning.

If you’re in the market for a new nude lipstick, listen up. Because Allure has found Pinterest’s most popular nude lipstick and hallelujah, it’s perfect.

No, it’s probably not the same colour as your nipples.. but it is a gorge shade for everyone. Say hello to NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, officially the most pinned nude lipstick of them all.

Pinterest’s Most Popular New Lipstick

With over 190,300 pins, the soft peach toned nude lipstick is a shade that suits everyone. Plus it’s got NYX’s winning matte cream formula – meaning it’s perfect for any gal who loves a matte finish lipstick.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

AND wanna know the best news? It’s cheap too! You can pick up NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Cream for just £6. Winning.

Check out LOOK’s pick of the other amazing nude lipsticks here too.