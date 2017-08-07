The pinners have spoken...

Pinterest has spoken, and the most popular hair cut on the site has been revealed. Nope, it’s not ‘The Rachel’ (although it’s not entirely different either)…

Whenever we’re looking for new hair ideas, Pinterest is a great source of inspiration. From cuts to colour – and all the styling tips in between – there’s millions of Pins on the site, all providing perfect hair inspo. But now, the most popular hair cut has been revealed, and it’s racked up a whopping 80,000 pins.

The most popular hair cut on Pinterest

Say hello to the tousled lob.

Okay, okay – so it’s not exactly new. The tousled lob has pretty much been everyone’s #1 hairstyle for the past few years. But according to Pinterest’s stats – it’s not going anywhere.

Think long choppy layers, dishevelled texture and a cut just above the shoulders.

