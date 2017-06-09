Meet Morphe, The Makeup Brand You Need In Your Life

Prepare to be hooked.

Some beauty brands are just so damn good they deserve to be shouted about. This happens to be one of them. If you don’t know about Morphe Brushes, it really is time you got to know.

Don’t let the name confuse you, they make amazing brushes, but their palettes are where most of the magic happens. For starters each palette is 35-pan, so to be honest one would probably have you covered for life, but we would never encourage you to resign yourself to just one.

Each palette provides a perfect mix of soft, bendable shades that are so richly pigmented they’ll take you from a daytime nude to a full throttle night time smokey. The reason I love them so much is because they really nail their oranges, brick reds and maroon tones, which are my go to shades. Here are some of my favourites…

35 Colour Fall into Frost Palette, £23.50

35 Colour Matte Nature Glow Eye Shadow Palette, £23.50

35 Colour Nature Glow Eye Shadow Palette, £23.50

And they don’t stop there. As well as their insane shadows they also do concealer and blusher palettes and of course the softest, most fabulous vegan brushes.

10 Colour Concealer Palette, £15

The Blushed Blush Palette, £21

6 Piece Deluxe Contour Set, £25

15 Piece Vegan Pro Set, £50

Just the other day Morphe took to their Instagram to tease a brand new palette which is a collaboration with big time beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill.

INTRODUCING MY DREAM PALETTE😭 So thankful to @morphebrushes for this collaboration! 2 years in the making! Launching 6.21.17 35 custom shades for $38 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Photo @marcelocantuphoto Dress @waltercollection Makeup @lipsticknick_ Hair @jucieg #morphexjaclynhill A post shared by J A C L Y N 😜 (@jaclynhill) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The makeup maverick has previously teamed up with Becca to create the Champagne Pop Highlighter, £32, which gained iconic status in the beauty world. They uploaded a photo of what’s to come, showcasing the palette containing smashed up shades.

“The collaboration that’s been 2 years in the making’” they captioned the pic. Most of the Morphe palettes seem to stick to a colour scheme, tending to house a variation of kinda similar shades. We quite like that Jaclyn has decided to throw in 4 rogue blues and purples.

The colab palette will be arriving on Morphes website on June 21st BUT we would just like to stress that this is an American site. Sob. We don’t actually know when it will be landing on our turf but we promise that you will know when we know.

Soz guys. Until then, we recommend getting your hands on one of the other many palettes to prevent beauty FOMO. Oh, and did we add that they’re all SUPER affordable. £23.50 for 35 shades. I’m no mathematician but that’s less than a pound a shade, which is something we are more than happy about.