It sold out in just 3 hours

Move over Dior, Missguided’s debut perfume is the best-selling fragrance of the moment. Yep! It has even outsold all of the designer fragrances including Paco Rabanne, Dior and YSL.

From its sassy packaging to its wearable fruity scent, the aptly named Babe Power Eau de Parfum, £27.50 impressively sold out in just three hours when it launched last month – and it’s been flying off the shelves ever since. It is the top-selling female fragrance of the moment according to The Fragrance Store, and we can totally see why.

Its even doing so well that they are spraying it in The Fragrance Shop stores to draw in more customers. Now that’s a fragrance!

Aside from its ultra cool can-inspired packaging, it’s actually a really wearable scent that can be worn for both day or night. For just £27.50, it is also way more purse friendly than some of the designer alternatives.

Our fave high street retailer collaborated with leading perfumer Per-Scent to create Babe Power Eau de Parfum. Designed to evoke strength, confidence and femininity, the scent is made up of top notes from vibrant grapefruit zest, sour cherry and crisp apple, heart notes of orange blossom and jasmine and base notes of white vanilla, candy floss and musk. A spritz of this will be the perfect scent for summer!

So if like us, you have come to the decision you completely need this in your life, it’s selling fast so we recommend picking it up soon to save yourself missing out.

By Emma Hull