Miranda Kerr Filmed Her Own Wedding Day Make-Up Tutorial

And revealed which products she used...

If you’re looking for a Wedding Day Make-Up Tutorial then look no further. Because Miranda Kerr just filmed hers! And if there’s anyone’s face we’d like on our wedding day – it’s hers.

Seriously though. Recently the megamodel married Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel — and filmed her wedding day make-up for Vogue.com.

In the video Miranda breaks down her wedding day beauty – from the facial she gives herself to the lipstick she wore.

Want in on the action? Here’s how Miranda Kerr did her own wedding make-up:

Starting with a freshly cleansed complexion, she begins by misting her skin all over with the Kora Organics Balancing Mist

Then Miranda uses the NuFace Microcurrent Facial Device, that gives the skin a “lifted” effect. Then she goes in with a facial oil mixed into a moisturiser.

For foundation, Miranda chooses a lightweight foundation – no one wants a cakey face on their wedding pics. She then uses RMS’s Un Cover-Up for an under eye concealer.

For blusher, Miranda goes for La Prairie’s in the shade “Rose Glow.” Top tip: She also applies a teeny bit of blusher to her eyelids, too. “It kind of makes the eyes pop, you see?” she says.

Then Miranda uses the Laura Mercier liner in “Baby Lips” to line her pout before applying Dior’s Lip Glow, a balm that adjusts with your natural pH and enhances the natural tone of your lips. Then for brows, she keeps things au-naturel again, using Glossier’s Boy Brow. (A brand that’s soon to be launched in the UK, whut whuuut)

She then curls her lashes and applies a generous coat of Lancôme’s Doll Eyes mascara to the top and bottom. Finally, to finish off her lips, she applies Charlotte Tilbury’s “Walk of Shame” lipsticks as she says that “it really makes my eye colour pop”.

Ta-daaaaa. Wedding Day Make-Up, complete!