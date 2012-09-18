Millie Mackintosh Talks To LOOK: Video Special!

Millie Mackintosh stars in Your Big Beauty Issue today and the Made In Chelsea girl exclusively reveals all about finding real love and her new beauty empire!

Now you can take a sneak peek behind-the-scenes on our shoot with Millie Mackintosh, as our very own beauty editor Sophie Beresiner chats with the gorgeous star.

What’s more, you can grab our special version of this week’s issue with Millie on the cover, available in shops in London. LOOK mega-fans, why not swap copies with friends around the country to make sure you’ve got both covers?

So what are you waiting for? Hot foot it to the shops to pick up Your Big Beauty Issue! AT

Don’t miss out! Subscribe to LOOK now and get 12 issues for £12…

Scroll down to see Millie Mackintosh’s style file now!