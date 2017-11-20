56 images

Fancy a chop? Here's all the hairspo you'll ever need...

Mid-length hairstyles are the most versatile style you can have. You’ve got plenty of hair to experiment with – without the hassle of long hair.

Washing and blow-drying might not be as quick a process as your short haired friends, but your tresses really come into their own where hair styling is concerned.

So if you’re considering going for the chop – but don’t want to lose too much length, we’ve rounded up all the hair inspo you need. Just sit, swipe, and show your hairdresser these styles.

Mid-Length Hairstyles: All The Inspiration You Need

Tousled waves? They’re a cinch with a waving wand. In minutes you can walk out of the door with beachy locks just like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Glam Hollywood curls are a great option too. With the right amount of tight curl of you can fake a shoulder-skimming bob, but wear them loose and you’ll be swishing at the centre of the spotlight.

Fringes love mid-length locks too. Wear yours long and roughed up like Alexa Chung or go for a shorter statement look like Kerry Washington.

Then of course, there are the endless updo options. Ponytails look bouncier and edgier with mid-length hair, especially if you add plenty of texture with a spritz of dry shampoo or texturising spray. Also, you won’t be carrying the weight of longer, heavier hair – so no mid-day headache for you!

Topknots look great with mid-length styles, and you could experiment with half-up, half-down looks and hun or space buns.

Then come braids and plaits – of all kinds! You’ve got enough length for a side-swept fishtail, and just enough to create twisted, braided updos. If you’re looking for something fresh, have a go at Perrie Edwards’ scalp braid, while adding a whole load of volume to the rest of your tresses.

Mid-length hair really is the best – you can do everything! Check out our favourite celebrity mid-length hairstyles in this bumper gallery…