Fancy a chop? Here's all the hairspo you'll ever need...
Mid-length hairstyles are the most versatile style you can have. You’ve got plenty of hair to experiment with – without the hassle of long hair.
Washing and blow-drying might not be as quick a process as your short haired friends, but your tresses really come into their own where hair styling is concerned.
So if you’re considering going for the chop – but don’t want to lose too much length, we’ve rounded up all the hair inspo you need. Just sit, swipe, and show your hairdresser these styles.
Mid-Length Hairstyles: All The Inspiration You Need
Tousled waves? They’re a cinch with a waving wand. In minutes you can walk out of the door with beachy locks just like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Glam Hollywood curls are a great option too. With the right amount of tight curl of you can fake a shoulder-skimming bob, but wear them loose and you’ll be swishing at the centre of the spotlight.
Fringes love mid-length locks too. Wear yours long and roughed up like Alexa Chung or go for a shorter statement look like Kerry Washington.
Then of course, there are the endless updo options. Ponytails look bouncier and edgier with mid-length hair, especially if you add plenty of texture with a spritz of dry shampoo or texturising spray. Also, you won’t be carrying the weight of longer, heavier hair – so no mid-day headache for you!
Topknots look great with mid-length styles, and you could experiment with half-up, half-down looks and hun or space buns.
Then come braids and plaits – of all kinds! You’ve got enough length for a side-swept fishtail, and just enough to create twisted, braided updos. If you’re looking for something fresh, have a go at Perrie Edwards’ scalp braid, while adding a whole load of volume to the rest of your tresses.
Mid-length hair really is the best – you can do everything! Check out our favourite celebrity mid-length hairstyles in this bumper gallery…
Hailey Baldwin
Scarlett Moffatt Opts For A Pretty New Lob After Winning I’m A Celeb, 2016
Bella Hadid
Charlotte Crosby Fans Go Wild For Her New Mid-Length Locks, 2016
Megan Mckenna Shows Off A Bouncy New Mid-Length Hairstyle, 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Tousled Mid Length Do, 2016
Diane Kruger Goes For A Relaxed Look, 2016
Kate Bosworth Opts For Mid Length Natural Waves, 2016
Miranda Kerr Looks Effortlessly Glam With Her Sleek Loose Waves, 2015
Fearne Cotton’s Mid Length Do Looks Glam With Her Relaxed Waves, 2015
Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Glossy Locks, 2015
Mollie King Opts For Relaxed Waves, 2015
Sienna Miller
Frankie Bridge Totally Suits Her New Glossy Mid-Length Locks, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Amanda Seyfried, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Frankie Bridge, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Rosie Fortescue, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Rita Ora, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Emma Roberts, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Perrie Edwards, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Pixie Lott, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Ashley James, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Katy Perry, 2015
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Keira Knightley, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Cameron Diaz, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Jessica Alba, 2013
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Emma Stone, 2011
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Malin Akerman, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Zooey Deschanel, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Christina Hendricks, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Holly Willoughby, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Kim Kardashian, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Gemma Arterton, 2012
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Rachel Weisz, 2008
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Suki Waterhouse, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Anna Kendrick, 2014
Mid-Length Hairstyles: Rose Byrne, 2013
The tousled mid-length hairstyle is one of our favourites. Rose Byrne rocked this effortless ‘do for the 2013 Women of the Year Awards.