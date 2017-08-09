Michelle Keegan Shows Off A Longer Hair Look On Instagram

And looks AMAZING, of course

It’s official… Michelle Keegan can pull off every look in the world. Not that we ever doubted it, obvs.

The 30-year-old actress cut her brunette locks into a blunt lob in June, and now she’s gone back to the long side for a shoot with Revlon.

She showed off her waist-length locks in an Instagram Story yesterday, which saw hairstylist Charley McEwen working his magic on her new extensions.

How beaut?!

This isn’t the first time that Mich has experimented with a longer ‘do in recent days. Charley’s shared numerous behind-the-scenes videos, and even posted a picture of the extensions he’s been using.

Shoot Day with @michkeegan @revlon_uk @revlonprofessionaluk #hairstylist #revlon #michellekeegan A post shared by Charley (@charley.mcewen) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

It must be pretty nice for Michelle to get glammed up again. She’s been busy roughing it on the set of BBC drama Our Girl over the past couple of months, getting back into character as Corporal Georgie Lane.

A large amount of shooting took place in South Africa, with Michelle captioning a photo of a stunning sunset: ‘The sun has set on filming in Cape Town for another year. Beautiful place that holds beautiful memories. Until next time… ❤️.’

The sun has set on filming in Cape Town for another year. Beautiful place that holds beautiful memories. Until next time… ❤️ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

She also celebrated the big 3-0 while away, being treated to balloons and a cake by the cast and crew.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: ‘Although I wasn’t at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful! ❤️🎉✨ [sic].’

Although I wasn't at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful! ❤️🎉✨ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Mich’s husband Mark Wright has also been having a pretty successful time with his career.

The 30-year-old announced this week that he’s landed himself a full-time job on entertainment show Extra, alongside co-presenters including Saved By The Bell‘s Mario Lopez.

Cor. What a power couple, eh?