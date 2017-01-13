With the return of Our Girl and the arrival of brand new TV mini series Tina & Bobby starring one of our faves Michelle Keegan, we thought it would be rude not to appreciate the Keegs’ spot on beauty skills.

Michelle takes over from Eastenders star Lacey Turner to star as the pretty but tough army medic in the action-packed BBC drama series. Filmed for the majority in South Africa, Michelle stars opposite Ben Aldridge (super hot Captain James) and Luke Pasaqualino (previously appeared in Skins and The Musketeers). After just one episode Keegan has received masses of praise for her portrayal of the young medic.

Michelle Keegan Is Currently Starring In Our Girl

To celebrate the return of our fave Revlon spokesmodel and all-round cracking actress, we thought we would document Michelle’s beauty moments. All for the purposes of stealing, of course…

The Va Va Voom

Big hair don’t care! At last year’s BRIT Awards Michelle attended with the sassiest curls ever. She tamed her rock chick lined eyes with pretty pink lips.

Messy Plait

A sideswept messy fishtail plait played down Michelle’s TV BAFTA gown. Naturally pretty make up with party lashes finished the look.

The Switch Up

After years of leaving her long locks loose on the red carpet Keegs tried something different. The bouffy chignon she wore to this year’s NTAs divided looked super chic, perfectly complementing her navy and black frock.

Michelle Can Do Brunette *And* Blonde

The Kardashian Pony

A centre-parted sleek ponytail is *so* Kim Kardashian, we’re surprised she hasn’t trademarked it. Michelle tried the evening pony on the red carpet in February 2015 and totally nailed it.

Brow Zone

Fast forward to December 2015 and Michelle had reigned in her love for a heavier brow. Her lighter, equally groomed pair looked softer and helped show off her delicate features.

Voluminous Roots

Another fishtail plait look, this time with tons of volume at the roots to lift. We’re also into MK’s match lips ‘n’ blush combo.

LFW Lips

Breaking out of her usual pinky-nude lip routine, Michelle chose a raspberry shade for February 2015’s London Fashion Week. We love the retro side-curls, too.

Blonde Ambition

When she revealed her peroxide locks on Instagram she shocked us all. Michelle had to dye her glossy brunette hair for a role and actually ended up pulling the dramatic change off.

Roots Manoeuvre

Bleach is a tough one to maintain. Keegs took the inevitable root regrowth in her stride, clashing grungy roots with elegant beauty. Matte pink lips are *the* BFF for a rooty ‘do.

Back To…

Brown! Once she had finished her filming commitments Michelle dyed her blonde back to brunette. Rather than go dark brown, the star kept a lighter feel with subtle blonde lights.

By Ellen Kerry