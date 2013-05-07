Met Gala 2013: Top 10 Hottest Hairstyles!

Click through our top 10 hairstyles from the Met Gala 2013!
The celebs gracing the catwalk at the Met Ball 2013 were on top beauty form. With ‘Punk: Chaos To Couture’ as the theme for the night, we saw our fave A-listers rock it out with the coolest, grungiest looks we’ve seen all year.

From Anne Hathaway‘s ice blonde makeover to Diane Kruger’s dip-dye phenomenon, we adored their looks. Amanda Seyfried rocked an incredible updo and Cara Delevingne just looked sizzling hot! We applaud the beauties of the night for their out-there hair and make-up looks.


Click here to check out our top 10 award-winning styles from the Met Gala 2013…

By Victoria Jowett and Samantha Freedman, 7 May 2013

