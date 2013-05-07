Met Gala 2013: Top 10 Hottest Hairstyles!

The celebs gracing the catwalk at the Met Ball 2013 were on top beauty form. With ‘Punk: Chaos To Couture’ as the theme for the night, we saw our fave A-listers rock it out with the coolest, grungiest looks we’ve seen all year.

From Anne Hathaway‘s ice blonde makeover to Diane Kruger’s dip-dye phenomenon, we adored their looks. Amanda Seyfried rocked an incredible updo and Cara Delevingne just looked sizzling hot! We applaud the beauties of the night for their out-there hair and make-up looks.



Click here to check out our top 10 award-winning styles from the Met Gala 2013…



By Victoria Jowett and Samantha Freedman, 7 May 2013

