Meghan Markle Is Massively Influencing This Year’s Beauty Trends

The Markle effect is most definitely in full swing

When it comes to beauty, the last few years have been dominated by overlined lips, cut-crease eyeshadow and razor-sharp contours made big by Instagram MUAs and the Kardashian-Jenners.

But it looks like 2018 will be different – and it’s all thanks to one very famous royal-to-be.

The experts at Glo Skin Beauty have predicted that Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle will cause a shift in trends, after becoming the second-most Googled person of the year within weeks of announcing her engagement in November.

Meghan, 36, is known for her dewy skin and subtle make-up, and this is how we’ll be following suit…

Goodbye overlined lips

Overlined lips have taken the make-up industry by storm. However, consumers are swapping their liners for soft nude lipsticks and natural pinks.

To align with Meghan’s evening looks, berry tones are under the spotlight and provide a focal point to a simple outfit and a juxtaposition to a natural daytime look.

It’s all about smoky eyes

2017 was all about the ‘cut crease’. However, 2018 will see the return of the smoky eye. Matching Meghan’s look, make-up addicts will adopt a smoky eye in both the day and evening.

You make me blush

Blushers with pink undertones applied to the apples of the cheeks in order to give the skin a natural glow will be a staple to every look in 2018. From crème blushers to liquid blush paints, this year will see a rise in a dewy cheek finish, as oppose to matte.

It’s so high brow

Polished, outlined brows are a thing of the past. First inspired by the late Audrey Hepburn, who was famous for her unpolished, slightly unruly brows, Meghan now paves the way for a much more undone and natural looking brow in 2018.

Try a brow gel over a pencil, for a longer lasting and more natural finish.

Invest in the skin you’re in

The term ‘skin first, make-up second’ will be etched on everyone’s lips in 2018. Those who covet a more ‘done up’ matte look may want to down tools and instead reach for the tinted moisturiser.

The dewy skin-first approach will be everywhere this year, especially on the red carpet with A-list celebrities.

So fresh and so clean

Forget contouring, 2018 is all about going natural. A neutral palette of barely there make-up works well with delicately stained lips for sultry smackers.

Pinky-peaches are paired with translucent powders, resulting in a heavenly healthy all-over glow.