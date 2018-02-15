There’s One Beauty Rule That Meghan Markle Always Insists On

And we love her for it

Meghan Markle’s make-up is forever on point, whether she’s sporting a neutral day look or going vampy with a berry lip for an evening event.

But whatever vibe she’s rocking, she always has one stipulation for her make-up artist – that her freckles aren’t covered up.

Lydia F. Sellers – who worked with Meghan for two years during her days starring in Suits – tells Refinery29: ‘Every time I’d do her make-up, she’d say: “Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation.”

‘It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on.’

Despite Meghan, 36, having now swapped acting for her new role as a royal-to-be, Lydia doesn’t think she’s changed her beauty look too much.

She continues: ‘She’ll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she’s done it herself, and it’s beautiful and chic because she’s so confident.’

TBH, it’s not exactly a surprise that Meghan is so adamant that her freckles stay on show.

In an interview with Allure last year, she opened up about the inequality she’s faced, saying: ‘For castings, I was labelled “ethnically ambiguous”.

‘Was I Latina? Sephardic? “Exotic Caucasian”? Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum. To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot.’

Meghan (quite rightly) is proud of her freckles, also revealing that her dad once told her that ‘a face without freckles is a night without stars’.

While it’s infuriating that Meghan’s had to face these issues, we think it’s great that we’ll soon have a member of the Royal Family with a platform to speak out.

And how gorgeous are those freckles?!