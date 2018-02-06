People Want These Cosmetic Procedures For A Meghan Markle Look

From lip fillers to Botox, it seems we all want to channel Meghan...

Since Prince Harry proposed back in November, it’s safe to say we’ve all become a teeny bit obsessed with his fiancée Meghan Markle.

She’s beautiful, intelligent, a fierce feminist and humanitarian – and a future royal. So it’s not exactly surprising that she became the the second-most Googled person of 2017.

She’s even influencing our beauty looks. We’re already copying her make-up, and now it seems cosmetic surgeons are dealing with a number of Meghan-inspired requests.

Dr. Nick Milojevic – owner and clinical director of Milo Clinic – says 2017 was all about Kylie Jenner lips, but things are changing in 2018.

He explains: ‘Meghan has fantastic lips, they are natural yet full. 2018 will definitely see a more natural lip that aligns with the other features of the face and not over dominate the face.’

We’re also after Meghan’s dewy complexion, with Dr. Milojevic saying we’re going off ‘frozen’ Botox looks in favour of a natural and healthy glow.

He continues: ‘Botox has come a long way. We can now use 50% less product in certain areas of the face to achieve the look of younger and more radiant skin.

‘2018 is all about skin rejuvenation and achieving a happy and healthy glow. With Meghan set to become the biggest influencer of 2018, we have her to thank.’

This procedure is known as ‘baby Botox’, a term that was first coined in the USA.

Dr. Milojevic says: ‘The baby Botox treatments involve tiny doses of Botox which are injected into the usual areas. The results are still very similar to when normal doses are given, but more movement is present and it does wear off more quickly.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘The patient may have to return for the next treatment after two months, but in time the results will last a lot longer.’

With Meghan and Harry set to marry in May, we can only imagine our fixation with the American actress will grow. Oh, to be her…