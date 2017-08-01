Is This The Cutest Chafe Stick Ever?

All hail Megababe.

Lets talk about chafing. It’s one of those annoying things that most of us have to deal with but that no one ever really talks about. Why? We’re not actually sure. It’s not like it’s embarrassing – after all everyone has thighs.

The fact that they rub together when we walk isn’t one of the worst things in life, but once the temperatures start to rise it can get a little hot and sweaty and erm uncomfortable down there.

If you’ve never experienced the dreaded chafe it’s just down right irritating and can probably be compared to someone poking you over and over again in the same spot.

There are a few things you can do to help like wearing shorts under your skirt, or applying Vaseline – but neither of these things are really that great and like who wants to have to put shorts on? Not us.

Anyway, beauty brand Megababe are here to save the day (and your thighs) and to also stop the chafing shame by having a really cute product that you’re gonna wanna shout about.

Thigh Rescue is your one stop stick to smooth skin that wont rub. It contains a blend of softening oils, cooling aloe and vitamin E, which acts like a barrier protecting your skin and letting your thighs glide seamlessly across each other with every step.

Since it’s launch the product sold out in a week and Megababe are promising they’ll be restocking some more asap. The slight drawback is that it’s American, so unless you’re happy to drop some serious dollars for the shipping you may not be able to get your hands on a stick anytime soon. *Sigh*.

It’s back to the ol vaseline and shorts for us, then.