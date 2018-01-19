Does This Mean Kourtney Kardashian Is Creating Her Own Beauty Line?

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Her younger sister’s make-up range out sells out in seconds, but could Kourtney Kardashian be creating some competition for Kylie Jenner?

According to TMZ, Kourtney filed legal documents indicating her intent to start her own cosmetics business under the name ‘Kourt’. Kourtney didn’t file the application using her own name – instead she filed under her company, ‘2Die4Kourt’.

As for what exactly her cosmetics business is going to feature? Well, it’s time to start placing bets.

We reckon it’s unlikely she’ll take on Kylie’s lip-kit domination. Instead, maybe she’ll focus on an area like skincare or haircare that has yet to be Kardashian-ied.

Stay tuned!